MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of analog, digital and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These solutions are found in systems for industrial, medical, scientific, and test and measurement markets. The firm's portfolio of products includes integrated circuits, multichip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from China, Taiwan, and other countries across the world.