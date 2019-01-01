QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Smith Micro Software Inc is a provider of software solutions. It develops and markets wireless solutions for wireless service providers, mobile device and chipset manufacturers, and enterprise businesses. It offers multi-platform, modular solutions such as SafePath; CommSuite; and ViewSpot. The company's only reportable segment being Wireless. Its Wireless segment sells primarily to large wireless carriers, cable operators, and OEMs.

Smith Micro Software Questions & Answers

How do I buy Smith Micro Software (SMSI) stock?

You can purchase shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Smith Micro Software's (SMSI) competitors?

What is the target price for Smith Micro Software (SMSI) stock?

The latest price target for Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) was reported by Dawson James on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.10 expecting SMSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 170.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Current Stock Price for Smith Micro Software (SMSI)?

The stock price for Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) is $4.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Smith Micro Software (SMSI) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Smith Micro Software.

When is Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) reporting earnings?

Smith Micro Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Is Smith Micro Software (SMSI) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Smith Micro Software.

What sector and industry does Smith Micro Software (SMSI) operate in?

Smith Micro Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.