Range
9.65 - 9.97
Vol / Avg.
99.8K/91.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.81 - 15.78
Mkt Cap
138.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.72
P/E
75.69
EPS
0.07
Shares
14M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Amtech Systems Inc is a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Its segments comprise Semiconductor, SiC/LED, and others. The company generates maximum revenue from the Semiconductor segment. Its Semiconductor segment is engaged in design, manufacture, sell and service thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by leading semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0700.070 0.0000
REV24.470M27.329M2.859M

Amtech Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amtech Systems (ASYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amtech Systems's (ASYS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amtech Systems (ASYS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) was reported by Roth Capital on March 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting ASYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.44% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amtech Systems (ASYS)?

A

The stock price for Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) is $9.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amtech Systems (ASYS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amtech Systems.

Q

When is Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) reporting earnings?

A

Amtech Systems’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Amtech Systems (ASYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amtech Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Amtech Systems (ASYS) operate in?

A

Amtech Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.