Amtech Systems Inc is a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Its segments comprise Semiconductor, SiC/LED, and others. The company generates maximum revenue from the Semiconductor segment. Its Semiconductor segment is engaged in design, manufacture, sell and service thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by leading semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.