|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.070
|0.070
|0.0000
|REV
|24.470M
|27.329M
|2.859M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Amtech Systems’s space includes: CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV), PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS), Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) and CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE).
The latest price target for Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) was reported by Roth Capital on March 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting ASYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.44% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) is $9.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Amtech Systems.
Amtech Systems’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Amtech Systems.
Amtech Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.