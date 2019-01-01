QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.85 - 1.96
Vol / Avg.
194.2K/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.68 - 4.09
Mkt Cap
258M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.87
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
133M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 5:18AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 12:56PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 4:00PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 11:23AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 6:06AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
MEI Pharma Inc is focused on the clinical development of novel therapies for cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its clinical development portfolio also includes Zandelisib, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with recurrent chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-based mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer and Pracinostat, an oral histone deacetylase inhibitor. Geographically, all the business activities function through the region of the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.200-0.090 0.1100
REV3.260M18.222M14.962M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MEI Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MEI Pharma (MEIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MEI Pharma's (MEIP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MEI Pharma (MEIP) stock?

A

The latest price target for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) was reported by Jefferies on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting MEIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 106.19% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MEI Pharma (MEIP)?

A

The stock price for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) is $1.94 last updated Today at 3:37:17 PM.

Q

Does MEI Pharma (MEIP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MEI Pharma.

Q

When is MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) reporting earnings?

A

MEI Pharma’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is MEI Pharma (MEIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MEI Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does MEI Pharma (MEIP) operate in?

A

MEI Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.