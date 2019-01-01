MEI Pharma Inc is focused on the clinical development of novel therapies for cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its clinical development portfolio also includes Zandelisib, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with recurrent chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-based mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer and Pracinostat, an oral histone deacetylase inhibitor. Geographically, all the business activities function through the region of the United States.