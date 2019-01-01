QQQ
Range
51.92 - 54.56
Vol / Avg.
319.2K/351.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
37.7 - 101.86
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
52.41
P/E
40.85
EPS
0.34
Shares
51.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. It focuses on projects that reduce the energy, also focuses on the operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, such as PV panels, solar regulators, solar charge controllers, inverters, solar-powered lighting systems, solar-powered water pumps, solar panel mounting hardware, and other system components. The group derives revenue from long-term O&M contracts, energy supply contracts for renewable energy; integrated-PV and through consulting and enterprise energy management services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.420

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV410.130M

Analyst Ratings

Ameresco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ameresco (AMRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ameresco's (AMRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ameresco (AMRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) was reported by B of A Securities on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 61.00 expecting AMRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.75% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ameresco (AMRC)?

A

The stock price for Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) is $52.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ameresco (AMRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ameresco.

Q

When is Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) reporting earnings?

A

Ameresco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Ameresco (AMRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ameresco.

Q

What sector and industry does Ameresco (AMRC) operate in?

A

Ameresco is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.