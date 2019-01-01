Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. It focuses on projects that reduce the energy, also focuses on the operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, such as PV panels, solar regulators, solar charge controllers, inverters, solar-powered lighting systems, solar-powered water pumps, solar panel mounting hardware, and other system components. The group derives revenue from long-term O&M contracts, energy supply contracts for renewable energy; integrated-PV and through consulting and enterprise energy management services.