|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.390
|0.620
|0.2300
|REV
|144.960M
|157.975M
|13.015M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Perion Network.
The latest price target for Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting PERI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.03% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) is $21.8 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 7, 2011 to stockholders of record on March 23, 2011.
Perion Network’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Perion Network.
Perion Network is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.