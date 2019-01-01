QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.38 - 21.93
Vol / Avg.
767.1K/697.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.75 - 33.09
Mkt Cap
951.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.53
P/E
20.18
EPS
0.48
Shares
43.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 3:34PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 10:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:42AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 10:42AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 10:39AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 10:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 9:29AM
load more
Perion Network Ltd is a technology company. It offers online advertising and searching solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers through desktop, mobile and social channels. Its products and services include Undertone, Codefuel, Makemereach and Smilebox. The company earns prime revenue from search fees and online advertising services. It operates in the business segment of High Impact Advertising solutions. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, Europe, and Other countries of which a majority of the revenue is derived from North America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3900.620 0.2300
REV144.960M157.975M13.015M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Perion Network Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perion Network (PERI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perion Network's (PERI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perion Network.

Q

What is the target price for Perion Network (PERI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting PERI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.03% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Perion Network (PERI)?

A

The stock price for Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) is $21.8 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Perion Network (PERI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 7, 2011 to stockholders of record on March 23, 2011.

Q

When is Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) reporting earnings?

A

Perion Network’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Perion Network (PERI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perion Network.

Q

What sector and industry does Perion Network (PERI) operate in?

A

Perion Network is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.