Range
25.19 - 28.86
Vol / Avg.
718.2K/553.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.33 - 76.1
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.71
Shares
51.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Phreesia Inc offers healthcare provider organizations a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. Its solutions cover several areas including Allergy, Cardiology, Dermatology, Family Medicine, Neurology and Oncology among others. The Phreesia Platform offers the following solutions to its clients: registration solutions, patient activation solutions, revenue cycle solutions, clinical support solutions, appointment solutions, and life sciences solutions.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.380-0.460 -0.0800
REV48.750M55.915M7.165M

Phreesia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phreesia (PHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phreesia's (PHR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Phreesia (PHR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting PHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.62% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Phreesia (PHR)?

A

The stock price for Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) is $28.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phreesia (PHR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 18, 2014 to stockholders of record on November 21, 2014.

Q

When is Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) reporting earnings?

A

Phreesia’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.

Q

Is Phreesia (PHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phreesia.

Q

What sector and industry does Phreesia (PHR) operate in?

A

Phreesia is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.