|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.300
|0.240
|-0.0600
|REV
|242.730M
|237.000M
|-5.730M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mission Produce’s space includes: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA).
The latest price target for Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting AVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.83% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) is $13.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Mission Produce.
Mission Produce’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mission Produce.
Mission Produce is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.