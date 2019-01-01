QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Mission Produce Inc is engaged in the business of producing and distributing avocados. Also, the company provides additional services like ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management. The company's operating segments include Marketing and Distribution and International Farming. It generates maximum revenue from the Marketing and Distribution segment. The Marketing and Distribution segment sources fruit mainly from growers and then distributes fruit through a global distribution network.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.240 -0.0600
REV242.730M237.000M-5.730M

Mission Produce Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Mission Produce (AVO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mission Produce's (AVO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mission Produce (AVO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting AVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.83% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mission Produce (AVO)?

A

The stock price for Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) is $13.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mission Produce (AVO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mission Produce.

Q

When is Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) reporting earnings?

A

Mission Produce’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Mission Produce (AVO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mission Produce.

Q

What sector and industry does Mission Produce (AVO) operate in?

A

Mission Produce is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.