Sector: Financials. Industry: Consumer Finance
360 DigiTech Inc is a data-driven, technology-empowered digital platform. Through its platform, the firm enables financial institutions to provide products and services to a broader consumer base. The company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients.

360 DigiTech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 360 DigiTech (QFIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ: QFIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 360 DigiTech's (QFIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 360 DigiTech (QFIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ: QFIN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting QFIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 360 DigiTech (QFIN)?

A

The stock price for 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ: QFIN) is $19.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 360 DigiTech (QFIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) reporting earnings?

A

360 DigiTech's $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is 360 DigiTech (QFIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 360 DigiTech.

Q

What sector and industry does 360 DigiTech (QFIN) operate in?

A

360 DigiTech is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.