Energy Fuels Inc is the uranium producer. It holds three of America's key uranium production centers: The White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas. Its producing White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill in the US and has a licensed capacity of approximately 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year. Nichols Ranch is in production and has a licensed capacity of approximately 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. Alta Mesa is currently on standby. In addition, it also produces vanadium. Energy Fuels also owns several licensed and developed uranium and vanadium mines on standby and other projects in development.