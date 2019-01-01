QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.97 - 7.31
Vol / Avg.
301.3K/2.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.32 - 11.39
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
156.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 2:35PM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 1:57PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 1:07PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 11:24AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 5:11PM
load more
Energy Fuels Inc is the uranium producer. It holds three of America's key uranium production centers: The White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas. Its producing White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill in the US and has a licensed capacity of approximately 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year. Nichols Ranch is in production and has a licensed capacity of approximately 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. Alta Mesa is currently on standby. In addition, it also produces vanadium. Energy Fuels also owns several licensed and developed uranium and vanadium mines on standby and other projects in development.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-21
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Energy Fuels Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Energy Fuels (UUUU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energy Fuels (AMEX: UUUU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energy Fuels's (UUUU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energy Fuels.

Q

What is the target price for Energy Fuels (UUUU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Energy Fuels (AMEX: UUUU) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting UUUU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.48% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Energy Fuels (UUUU)?

A

The stock price for Energy Fuels (AMEX: UUUU) is $6.94 last updated Today at 2:34:39 PM.

Q

Does Energy Fuels (UUUU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energy Fuels.

Q

When is Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) reporting earnings?

A

Energy Fuels’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Energy Fuels (UUUU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energy Fuels.

Q

What sector and industry does Energy Fuels (UUUU) operate in?

A

Energy Fuels is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.