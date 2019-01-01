QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Meta Financial Group Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. It's a wholly-owned full-service banking subsidiary of Meta Financial, is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis. Meta has three business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Corporate Services/Other.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.780 0.0500
REV113.460M158.204M44.744M

Meta Financial Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Meta Financial Group (CASH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meta Financial Group's (CASH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Meta Financial Group (CASH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) was reported by Raymond James on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting CASH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.16% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Meta Financial Group (CASH)?

A

The stock price for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) is $55.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Meta Financial Group (CASH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021.

Q

When is Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) reporting earnings?

A

Meta Financial Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Meta Financial Group (CASH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meta Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Meta Financial Group (CASH) operate in?

A

Meta Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.