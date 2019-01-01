|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.730
|0.780
|0.0500
|REV
|113.460M
|158.204M
|44.744M
You can purchase shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Meta Financial Group’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK).
The latest price target for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) was reported by Raymond James on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting CASH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.16% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) is $55.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021.
Meta Financial Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Meta Financial Group.
Meta Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.