Tower Semiconductor Ltd is a pure-play specialty foundry that manufactures semiconductors. As a pure-play foundry, it focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs), based on the design specifications of customers. The company's line of integrated circuits is incorporated into a variety of products and markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, and industrial and medical device products. Tower produces ICs alongside wholly-owned subsidiaries through fabrication facilities located in Japan. As a complement to its technology offerings, Tower offers services that enable a quick and accurate design cycle. To further assist customers with design and technical support, an integrated team helps clients through the manufacturing cycle.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4500.550 0.1000
REV430.170M412.108M-18.062M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tower Semiconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tower Semiconductor's (TSEM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tower Semiconductor.

Q

What is the target price for Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) was reported by Needham on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting TSEM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.13% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)?

A

The stock price for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) is $46.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 24, 1997.

Q

When is Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) reporting earnings?

A

Tower Semiconductor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tower Semiconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) operate in?

A

Tower Semiconductor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.