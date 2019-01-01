|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fluent’s space includes: Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR), Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI).
The latest price target for Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on May 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting FLNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 300.00% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is $1.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fluent.
Fluent’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fluent.
Fluent is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.