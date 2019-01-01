QQQ
Range
1.23 - 1.3
Vol / Avg.
196.4K/263.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.29 - 8.5
Mkt Cap
98.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
78.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Fluent Inc is a data-driven digital marketing services company. It performs customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which it connects its advertiser clients with consumers they are seeking to reach. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to its clients, such as consumer brands, direct marketers and agencies across a wide range of industries, including Financial Products & Services, Media & Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Staffing & Recruitment and Retail & Consumer.

Fluent Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fluent (FLNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fluent's (FLNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fluent (FLNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on May 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting FLNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 300.00% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fluent (FLNT)?

A

The stock price for Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is $1.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fluent (FLNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fluent.

Q

When is Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) reporting earnings?

A

Fluent’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Fluent (FLNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fluent.

Q

What sector and industry does Fluent (FLNT) operate in?

A

Fluent is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.