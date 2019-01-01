QQQ
Range
264.3 - 265.47
Vol / Avg.
6.6K/182.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
221.82 - 270.99
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
264.77
P/E
-
EPS
1.23
Shares
24.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Coherent Inc supplies photonics-based solutions for commercial and scientific research applications. The firm operates in two segments: OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The OEM Laser Sources segment develops and manufactures products for the microelectronics, scientific research, government, and original equipment manufacturer markets. This business contributes the majority of revenue. The Industrial Lasers & Systems segment makes products for the materials processing, OEM components and instrumentation, and microelectronics markets, with a focus on higher-volume products that are sold in set configurations. The majority of Coherent's revenue is generated outside of the United States.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7802.320 0.5400
REV397.090M384.507M-12.583M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coherent Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coherent (COHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coherent's (COHR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coherent (COHR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) was reported by Stifel on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting COHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.99% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coherent (COHR)?

A

The stock price for Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) is $264.73 last updated Today at 3:13:31 PM.

Q

Does Coherent (COHR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2012.

Q

When is Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) reporting earnings?

A

Coherent’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Coherent (COHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coherent.

Q

What sector and industry does Coherent (COHR) operate in?

A

Coherent is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.