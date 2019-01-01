|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.780
|2.320
|0.5400
|REV
|397.090M
|384.507M
|-12.583M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Coherent’s space includes: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX).
The latest price target for Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) was reported by Stifel on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting COHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.99% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) is $264.73 last updated Today at 3:13:31 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2012.
Coherent’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Coherent.
Coherent is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.