Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
ICICI Bank Ltd provides banking services. The company's operating segment include Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Other Banking Business. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail Banking segment. Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the Bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of a regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by RBI guidelines on the Basel III framework as well as includes income from credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, and the associated costs. Treasury segment includes the entire investment and derivative portfolio of the Bank. Wholesale Banking segment includes all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies, and statutory bodies.

ICICI Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ICICI Bank (IBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ICICI Bank's (IBN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ICICI Bank (IBN) stock?

A

The latest price target for ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) was reported by B of A Securities on July 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IBN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ICICI Bank (IBN)?

A

The stock price for ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) is $19.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ICICI Bank (IBN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 24, 2018.

Q

When is ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) reporting earnings?

A

ICICI Bank’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is ICICI Bank (IBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ICICI Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does ICICI Bank (IBN) operate in?

A

ICICI Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.