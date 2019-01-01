ICICI Bank Ltd provides banking services. The company's operating segment include Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Other Banking Business. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail Banking segment. Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the Bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of a regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by RBI guidelines on the Basel III framework as well as includes income from credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, and the associated costs. Treasury segment includes the entire investment and derivative portfolio of the Bank. Wholesale Banking segment includes all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies, and statutory bodies.