|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.570
|0.770
|0.2000
|REV
|200.190M
|208.680M
|8.490M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Silicon Laboratories’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).
The latest price target for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 225.00 expecting SLAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.19% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) is $153.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Silicon Laboratories.
Silicon Laboratories’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Silicon Laboratories.
Silicon Laboratories is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.