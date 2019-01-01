QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Silicon Laboratories Inc develops semiconductors, software, and system solutions for the "Internet of Things," Internet infrastructure, industrial control, consumer, and automotive markets. The company operates through one segment, mixed-signal analog intensive products, consisting of diverse product areas, which the company groups into four categories: Internet of Things, broadcast, infrastructure and access. The Internet of Things category is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue. Geographically, the company mainly operates in the United States and China, with the U.S. the largest source of revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5700.770 0.2000
REV200.190M208.680M8.490M

Silicon Laboratories Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silicon Laboratories's (SLAB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 225.00 expecting SLAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.19% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)?

A

The stock price for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) is $153.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silicon Laboratories.

Q

When is Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) reporting earnings?

A

Silicon Laboratories’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silicon Laboratories.

Q

What sector and industry does Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) operate in?

A

Silicon Laboratories is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.