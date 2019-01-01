QQQ
Range
103.44 - 109.92
Vol / Avg.
805K/831.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
105.49 - 153.73
Mkt Cap
12.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
103.83
P/E
25.25
EPS
0.39
Shares
117M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
PTC offers high-end computer-assisted design (Creo) and product lifecycle management (Windchill) software as well as Internet of Things and AR industrial solutions. Founded in 1985, PTC has 28,000 customers, with revenue stemming mostly from North America (45%) and Europe (40%).

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0500.950 -0.1000
REV464.140M457.721M-6.419M

PTC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PTC (PTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PTC's (PTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PTC (PTC) stock?

A

The latest price target for PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) was reported by JP Morgan on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 138.00 expecting PTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.63% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PTC (PTC)?

A

The stock price for PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is $109.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PTC (PTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PTC.

Q

When is PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) reporting earnings?

A

PTC’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is PTC (PTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PTC.

Q

What sector and industry does PTC (PTC) operate in?

A

PTC is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.