|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-12
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.150
|-0.130
|0.0200
|REV
|29.960M
|29.832M
|-128.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kura Sushi USA’s space includes: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB), Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI).
The latest price target for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting KRUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.96% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) is $46.765 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kura Sushi USA.
Kura Sushi USA’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kura Sushi USA.
Kura Sushi USA is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.