QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/90.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
27.6 - 85.62
Mkt Cap
454.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
9.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 7:07AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Kura Sushi USA Inc is a Japanese restaurant company. It operates revolving sushi chain restaurants in the United States. It provides access to the revolving and express conveyor belts, on-demand ordering screen, plate slot, and the Bikkura-Pon rewards machine. The company offers several dishes, including Dashi Olive Salmon, Tomago, Sweet Shrimp, Tuna, Garlic Tuna Steak, Salmon, among others. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States of America.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-12
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.150-0.130 0.0200
REV29.960M29.832M-128.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kura Sushi USA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kura Sushi USA's (KRUS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting KRUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.96% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)?

A

The stock price for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) is $46.765 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kura Sushi USA.

Q

When is Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) reporting earnings?

A

Kura Sushi USA’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.

Q

Is Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kura Sushi USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) operate in?

A

Kura Sushi USA is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.