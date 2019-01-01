Kura Sushi USA Inc is a Japanese restaurant company. It operates revolving sushi chain restaurants in the United States. It provides access to the revolving and express conveyor belts, on-demand ordering screen, plate slot, and the Bikkura-Pon rewards machine. The company offers several dishes, including Dashi Olive Salmon, Tomago, Sweet Shrimp, Tuna, Garlic Tuna Steak, Salmon, among others. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States of America.