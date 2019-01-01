QQQ
Simulations Plus Inc is engaged in the software industry. It develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The company's operating segments include Simulations Plus, Inc; Cognigen Corporation; DILIsym, and Lixoft. It generates maximum revenue from Simulations Plus, Inc segment. The company offers software products for pharmaceutical research such as ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity) Predictor which is a computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs; MedChem Designer and MedChem Studio.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-11
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.150 0.0700
REV11.280M12.417M1.137M

Simulations Plus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simulations Plus (SLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Simulations Plus's (SLP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Simulations Plus (SLP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) was reported by Craig-Hallum on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting SLP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Simulations Plus (SLP)?

A

The stock price for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) is $38.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simulations Plus (SLP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) reporting earnings?

A

Simulations Plus’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 11, 2022.

Q

Is Simulations Plus (SLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simulations Plus.

Q

What sector and industry does Simulations Plus (SLP) operate in?

A

Simulations Plus is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.