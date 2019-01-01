Simulations Plus Inc is engaged in the software industry. It develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The company's operating segments include Simulations Plus, Inc; Cognigen Corporation; DILIsym, and Lixoft. It generates maximum revenue from Simulations Plus, Inc segment. The company offers software products for pharmaceutical research such as ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity) Predictor which is a computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs; MedChem Designer and MedChem Studio.