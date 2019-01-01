QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
The Dixie Group Inc is carpet and rug mills company. Its businesses consist principally of marketing, manufacturing and selling finished carpet, rugs, and luxury vinyl tile in the domestic floor covering market. The company has one reportable segment, Floor covering. The company sells floor covering products in both residential and commercial applications. Additionally, the company provides manufacturing support to its carpet businesses through its separate processing operations. Its business is primarily concentrated in areas of the soft floor covering market segment. The company provides its products under the brand of Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, Atlas Carpet Mills, Masland Contract, and Hospitality.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

Dixie Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dixie Group (DXYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dixie Group's (DXYN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dixie Group (DXYN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) was reported by Raymond James on October 30, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting DXYN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 159.74% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dixie Group (DXYN)?

A

The stock price for Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) is $3.85 last updated Today at 8:08:36 PM.

Q

Does Dixie Group (DXYN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 10, 1998.

Q

When is Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) reporting earnings?

A

Dixie Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Dixie Group (DXYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dixie Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Dixie Group (DXYN) operate in?

A

Dixie Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.