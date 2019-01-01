The Dixie Group Inc is carpet and rug mills company. Its businesses consist principally of marketing, manufacturing and selling finished carpet, rugs, and luxury vinyl tile in the domestic floor covering market. The company has one reportable segment, Floor covering. The company sells floor covering products in both residential and commercial applications. Additionally, the company provides manufacturing support to its carpet businesses through its separate processing operations. Its business is primarily concentrated in areas of the soft floor covering market segment. The company provides its products under the brand of Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, Atlas Carpet Mills, Masland Contract, and Hospitality.