Range
26.96 - 29.19
Vol / Avg.
661.3K/338.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.33 - 65.99
Mkt Cap
925.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
27.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.5
Shares
33.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Aspen Aerogels Inc is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. The company also conducts research and development related to aerogel technology supported by funding from several agencies of the United States of America government and other institutions in the form of research and development contracts. Geographically, it operates in the U.S. and also has a presence in other International countries. Some of its products include Pyrogel XTE; Cryogel Z; and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.290-0.500 -0.2100
REV34.460M31.475M-2.985M

Aspen Aerogels Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aspen Aerogels's (ASPN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting ASPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 148.99% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)?

A

The stock price for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) is $27.31 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aspen Aerogels.

Q

When is Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) reporting earnings?

A

Aspen Aerogels’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aspen Aerogels.

Q

What sector and industry does Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) operate in?

A

Aspen Aerogels is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.