Aspen Aerogels Inc is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. The company also conducts research and development related to aerogel technology supported by funding from several agencies of the United States of America government and other institutions in the form of research and development contracts. Geographically, it operates in the U.S. and also has a presence in other International countries. Some of its products include Pyrogel XTE; Cryogel Z; and others.