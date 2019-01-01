|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in VAALCO Energy’s space includes: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT), Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) and Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ:ZEST).
The latest price target for VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) was reported by Roth Capital on April 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting EGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -23.81% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) is $5.25 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
VAALCO Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for VAALCO Energy.
VAALCO Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.