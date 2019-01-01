QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.17 - 5.38
Vol / Avg.
393.9K/625.8K
Div / Yield
0.13/2.47%
52 Wk
2.06 - 5.98
Mkt Cap
311.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.27
P/E
7.12
EPS
0.53
Shares
59.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 5:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 11:21AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 10:46AM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 10:37AM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Mar 18, 2021, 4:47PM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
VAALCO Energy Inc is an independent energy company operating in the United States. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company operates through geographical segments namely Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Corporate and Other. Gabon segment includes Etame Field, Avouma/South Tchibala Field, Ebouri field, Southeast Etame, North and Tchibala field. It's Equatorial Guinea segment include a working interest in an undeveloped portion of a block offshore Equatorial Guinea. The company generates maximum revenue from the Gabon segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VAALCO Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy VAALCO Energy (EGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VAALCO Energy's (EGY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for VAALCO Energy (EGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) was reported by Roth Capital on April 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting EGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -23.81% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VAALCO Energy (EGY)?

A

The stock price for VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) is $5.25 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does VAALCO Energy (EGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) reporting earnings?

A

VAALCO Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is VAALCO Energy (EGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VAALCO Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does VAALCO Energy (EGY) operate in?

A

VAALCO Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.