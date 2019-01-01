QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Communications Equipment
Aviat Networks Inc is a networking solutions provider. It designs, manufactures and sells wireless networking products, solutions, and services to mobile and fixed operators, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies and broadcast network operators around the world. The company's product categories include point-to-point microwave and millimeter wave radios that are licensed (subject to local frequency regulatory requirements), lightly-licensed and license-exempt (operating in license-exempt frequencies), and element and network management software. Primarily the firm's concentrations for most of the Sales and Service resources are in the United States, Western and Southern Africa, the Philippines, and the European Union.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6100.710 0.1000
REV73.150M77.864M4.714M

Aviat Networks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aviat Networks (AVNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aviat Networks's (AVNW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aviat Networks (AVNW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) was reported by Roth Capital on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting AVNW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 83.06% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aviat Networks (AVNW)?

A

The stock price for Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) is $27.86 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aviat Networks (AVNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aviat Networks.

Q

When is Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) reporting earnings?

A

Aviat Networks’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Aviat Networks (AVNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aviat Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Aviat Networks (AVNW) operate in?

A

Aviat Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.