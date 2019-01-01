QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.5 - 7.85
Vol / Avg.
42.4K/565.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.9 - 41.89
Mkt Cap
347.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.65
P/E
-
EPS
-1.62
Shares
44.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of solar products. The product portfolio includes SunPower Maxeon Panels and SunPower Performance Panels. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Rest of world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-05
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Maxeon Solar Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maxeon Solar Technologies's (MAXN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting MAXN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.34% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)?

A

The stock price for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is $7.85 last updated Today at 2:32:37 PM.

Q

Does Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Q

When is Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) reporting earnings?

A

Maxeon Solar Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) operate in?

A

Maxeon Solar Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.