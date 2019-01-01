QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The company's reportable segments are Service segment which includes value-based care services, specialty care management services and comprehensive health plan administration services. and True Health segment consists of a commercial health plan it operates in New Mexico that focuses on small and large businesses. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Service segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0100.080 0.0700
REV233.880M248.358M14.478M

Evolent Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evolent Health (EVH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evolent Health's (EVH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Evolent Health (EVH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) was reported by JP Morgan on November 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting EVH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.97% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evolent Health (EVH)?

A

The stock price for Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) is $22.16 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Evolent Health (EVH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evolent Health.

Q

When is Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) reporting earnings?

A

Evolent Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Evolent Health (EVH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evolent Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Evolent Health (EVH) operate in?

A

Evolent Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.