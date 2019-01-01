|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.010
|0.080
|0.0700
|REV
|233.880M
|248.358M
|14.478M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Evolent Health’s space includes: Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR), Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX).
The latest price target for Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) was reported by JP Morgan on November 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting EVH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.97% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) is $22.16 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Evolent Health.
Evolent Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Evolent Health.
Evolent Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.