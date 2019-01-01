TTEC Holdings provides customer engagement management tools and services. The company operates through four operating segments that are organized into two groups, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. TTEC Digital is engaged in building and implementing cloud-based and on-premises customer experience tools that enable clients to develop customer engagement strategies. TTEC Engage focuses on delivering sales and marketing solutions to help clients boost their revenue as well as on managing customer's front-to-back office processes to optimize the customer experience. TTEC Engage contributes the vast majority of the company's revenue, and most of the sales are derived from North America, followed by Asia-Pacific and India.