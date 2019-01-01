QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/149.5K
Div / Yield
0.94/1.26%
52 Wk
68.83 - 113.37
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
39.27
Open
-
P/E
22.56
EPS
0.31
Shares
47M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:14PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 10:29AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 3:52PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 4:06PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
TTEC Holdings provides customer engagement management tools and services. The company operates through four operating segments that are organized into two groups, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. TTEC Digital is engaged in building and implementing cloud-based and on-premises customer experience tools that enable clients to develop customer engagement strategies. TTEC Engage focuses on delivering sales and marketing solutions to help clients boost their revenue as well as on managing customer's front-to-back office processes to optimize the customer experience. TTEC Engage contributes the vast majority of the company's revenue, and most of the sales are derived from North America, followed by Asia-Pacific and India.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.030

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV593.660M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TTEC Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TTEC Holdings (TTEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TTEC Holdings's (TTEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TTEC Holdings (TTEC) stock?

A

The latest price target for TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting TTEC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.53% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TTEC Holdings (TTEC)?

A

The stock price for TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) is $74.67 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TTEC Holdings (TTEC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 7, 2021.

Q

When is TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) reporting earnings?

A

TTEC Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is TTEC Holdings (TTEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TTEC Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does TTEC Holdings (TTEC) operate in?

A

TTEC Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.