Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system or ProCellEx. It has developed taliglucerase alfa, for the treatment of Gaucher disease. The company's products also treat diseases like Fabry disease and cystic fibrosis. Its pipeline products include Alidornase Alfa, Pegunigalsidase Alfa, and Oprx-106. The company's primary sources of revenues include its sales of taliglucerase alfa in Brazil and of drug substance to Pfizer under its Amended Pfizer Agreement.