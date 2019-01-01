QQQ
Range
0.7 - 0.84
Vol / Avg.
537.3K/424.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.78 - 6.64
Mkt Cap
37.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.81
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
45.6M
Outstanding
Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system or ProCellEx. It has developed taliglucerase alfa, for the treatment of Gaucher disease. The company's products also treat diseases like Fabry disease and cystic fibrosis. Its pipeline products include Alidornase Alfa, Pegunigalsidase Alfa, and Oprx-106. The company's primary sources of revenues include its sales of taliglucerase alfa in Brazil and of drug substance to Pfizer under its Amended Pfizer Agreement.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Protalix BioTherapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX: PLX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Protalix BioTherapeutics's (PLX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX: PLX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting PLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 753.35% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)?

A

The stock price for Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX: PLX) is $0.8203 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Q

When is Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) reporting earnings?

A

Protalix BioTherapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) operate in?

A

Protalix BioTherapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.