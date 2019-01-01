QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/98.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.41 - 7.4
Mkt Cap
151.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
37.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Sequans Communications SA designs develop and supply 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband applications with a focus on the single-mode device market. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency, transceiver integrated circuits, along with its proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. The company's solutions serve as the core wireless broadband communications platform in devices, including smartphones, USB dongles, portable routers, laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia & industrial devices. Its geographical segments are Taiwan, Korea, China (including Hong Kong), the Rest of Asia, the United States, and the Rest of the world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080-0.090 -0.0100
REV13.690M13.810M120.000K

Analyst Ratings

Sequans Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sequans Communications (SQNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sequans Communications's (SQNS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sequans Communications (SQNS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) was reported by Needham on June 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting SQNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 124.44% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sequans Communications (SQNS)?

A

The stock price for Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) is $4.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sequans Communications (SQNS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sequans Communications.

Q

When is Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) reporting earnings?

A

Sequans Communications’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Sequans Communications (SQNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sequans Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Sequans Communications (SQNS) operate in?

A

Sequans Communications is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.