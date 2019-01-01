Sequans Communications SA designs develop and supply 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband applications with a focus on the single-mode device market. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency, transceiver integrated circuits, along with its proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. The company's solutions serve as the core wireless broadband communications platform in devices, including smartphones, USB dongles, portable routers, laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia & industrial devices. Its geographical segments are Taiwan, Korea, China (including Hong Kong), the Rest of Asia, the United States, and the Rest of the world.