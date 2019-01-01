|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Full House Resorts’s space includes: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD).
The latest price target for Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) was reported by Macquarie on November 4, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FLL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) is $8.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Full House Resorts.
Full House Resorts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Full House Resorts.
Full House Resorts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.