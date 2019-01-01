QQQ
Range
8.67 - 9.09
Vol / Avg.
119.2K/333K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.93 - 12.57
Mkt Cap
297.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.88
P/E
25.74
EPS
0.13
Shares
34.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Full House Resorts Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities. It offers facility related to gaming, hotel, dining, entertainment, retail and other amenities. The group's operating segments include the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel; the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel; the Rising Star Casino Resort; and the Northern Nevada segment. Geographically, the casino operations of the company are managed in the United States. It derives revenues primarily from the gaming sources, which include revenues from slot machines, table games, keno, and sports betting.

Full House Resorts Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Full House Resorts (FLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Full House Resorts's (FLL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Full House Resorts (FLL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) was reported by Macquarie on November 4, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FLL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Full House Resorts (FLL)?

A

The stock price for Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) is $8.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Full House Resorts (FLL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Full House Resorts.

Q

When is Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) reporting earnings?

A

Full House Resorts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Full House Resorts (FLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Full House Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Full House Resorts (FLL) operate in?

A

Full House Resorts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.