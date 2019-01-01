QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
61.95 - 76
Vol / Avg.
729.5K/742.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
59.57 - 232.76
Mkt Cap
7.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
62.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
103.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - 7 hours ago
Benzinga - 7 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:42AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 12:06PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 3:06PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 3:19PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 1:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:36AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
NovoCure Ltd serves in the healthcare sector of the United States. Its business involves commercial-stage oncology operations involving therapies to cure critical tumors. Its pipeline consists of Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Brain Metastasis. NovoCure derives its major revenues in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.100-0.250 -0.1500
REV135.420M133.213M-2.207M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NovoCure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NovoCure (NVCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NovoCure's (NVCR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NovoCure (NVCR) stock?

A

The latest price target for NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) was reported by Loop Capital on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting NVCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 163.49% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NovoCure (NVCR)?

A

The stock price for NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) is $75.9042 last updated Today at 7:54:28 PM.

Q

Does NovoCure (NVCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NovoCure.

Q

When is NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) reporting earnings?

A

NovoCure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is NovoCure (NVCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NovoCure.

Q

What sector and industry does NovoCure (NVCR) operate in?

A

NovoCure is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.