QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/4.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.57 - 31.99
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
297.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 15 hours ago
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 1:38PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 5:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 2:02PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 3:42PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 3:17PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 4:50AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 10:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 8:47AM
load more
Ballard Power Systems Inc is a clean energy growth company. The company is engaged in proton exchange membrane fuel cell development and commercialization. The company's main business is designing, development, manufacturing, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on motive power (material handling and buses) and stationary power (back-up power, supplemental power, and distributed generation). A fuel cell is an environmentally clean electrochemical device that combines hydrogen fuel with oxygen (from the air) to produce electricity. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China and also has a presence in Germany; Belgium; Japan; Denmark; the UK and other countries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-13
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ballard Power Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ballard Power Systems's (BLDP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ballard Power Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) was reported by BMO Capital on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting BLDP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.25% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)?

A

The stock price for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) is $9.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ballard Power Systems.

Q

When is Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) reporting earnings?

A

Ballard Power Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ballard Power Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) operate in?

A

Ballard Power Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.