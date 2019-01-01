QQQ
FVCBankcorp Inc is a registered bank holding company. It operates primarily through the sole subsidiary, FVCbank which is a community-oriented, locally-owned and managed commercial bank. It offers commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors. It also provides retail banking services to accommodate the individual needs of both corporate customers as well as the communities it serves. The bank provides other facilities such as online banking, mobile banking, remote deposit service and lending products, among others. Its primary source of revenue is the net interest income.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4600.450 -0.0100
REV15.480M15.238M-242.000K

FVCBankcorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FVCBankcorp (FVCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ: FVCB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FVCBankcorp's (FVCB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FVCBankcorp (FVCB) stock?

A

The latest price target for FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ: FVCB) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.50 expecting FVCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.85% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FVCBankcorp (FVCB)?

A

The stock price for FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ: FVCB) is $21.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FVCBankcorp (FVCB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FVCBankcorp.

Q

When is FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) reporting earnings?

A

FVCBankcorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is FVCBankcorp (FVCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FVCBankcorp.

Q

What sector and industry does FVCBankcorp (FVCB) operate in?

A

FVCBankcorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.