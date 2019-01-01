|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.460
|0.450
|-0.0100
|REV
|15.480M
|15.238M
|-242.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ: FVCB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in FVCBankcorp’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB), Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG), Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM).
The latest price target for FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ: FVCB) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.50 expecting FVCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.85% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ: FVCB) is $21.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for FVCBankcorp.
FVCBankcorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for FVCBankcorp.
FVCBankcorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.