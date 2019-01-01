FVCBankcorp Inc is a registered bank holding company. It operates primarily through the sole subsidiary, FVCbank which is a community-oriented, locally-owned and managed commercial bank. It offers commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors. It also provides retail banking services to accommodate the individual needs of both corporate customers as well as the communities it serves. The bank provides other facilities such as online banking, mobile banking, remote deposit service and lending products, among others. Its primary source of revenue is the net interest income.