Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is the United States based non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in equity securities of Indian Issuers. The company's portfolio of investments consists of the investment in different sectors such as auto components, banks, capital markets, construction and engineering, pharmaceuticals and others.

Morgan Stanley India Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Morgan Stanley India (IIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Morgan Stanley India (NYSE: IIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Morgan Stanley India's (IIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Morgan Stanley India.

Q

What is the target price for Morgan Stanley India (IIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Morgan Stanley India

Q

Current Stock Price for Morgan Stanley India (IIF)?

A

The stock price for Morgan Stanley India (NYSE: IIF) is $25.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Morgan Stanley India (IIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2020.

Q

When is Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) reporting earnings?

A

Morgan Stanley India does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Morgan Stanley India (IIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Morgan Stanley India.

Q

What sector and industry does Morgan Stanley India (IIF) operate in?

A

Morgan Stanley India is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.