Novanta Inc manufactures photonic and motion-control components for original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and industrial technology markets. The firm operates in three segments: photonics, vision, and precision motion. The photonics segment, which sells photonics-based products that include carbon dioxide lasers, laser scanning, super-resolution imaging lasers, and laser beam delivery items, contributes the majority of revenue. The vision segment sells medical-grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, and thermal printers. The precision motion segment sells optical encoders, motion control technology, and precision machined components. The firm generates the majority of its revenue from the United States and Europe.