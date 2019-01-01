QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
124.48 - 135.03
Vol / Avg.
130.3K/123.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
118.73 - 184.44
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
124.48
P/E
92.55
EPS
0.38
Shares
35.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 12:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 3:32PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 2:09PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 1:42PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 7:01AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Novanta Inc manufactures photonic and motion-control components for original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and industrial technology markets. The firm operates in three segments: photonics, vision, and precision motion. The photonics segment, which sells photonics-based products that include carbon dioxide lasers, laser scanning, super-resolution imaging lasers, and laser beam delivery items, contributes the majority of revenue. The vision segment sells medical-grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, and thermal printers. The precision motion segment sells optical encoders, motion control technology, and precision machined components. The firm generates the majority of its revenue from the United States and Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.640

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV191.620M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Novanta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novanta (NOVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novanta's (NOVT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Novanta (NOVT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) was reported by Berenberg on November 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 109.00 expecting NOVT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -19.27% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Novanta (NOVT)?

A

The stock price for Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) is $135.025 last updated Today at 7:33:31 PM.

Q

Does Novanta (NOVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novanta.

Q

When is Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) reporting earnings?

A

Novanta’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Novanta (NOVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novanta.

Q

What sector and industry does Novanta (NOVT) operate in?

A

Novanta is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.