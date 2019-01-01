|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Intellicheck’s space includes: Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT), Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP), Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL).
The latest price target for Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) was reported by Craig-Hallum on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting IDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 156.80% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) is $3.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Intellicheck.
Intellicheck’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Intellicheck.
Intellicheck is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.