Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Intellicheck Inc is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. The company makes it possible for its clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. Under new direction, the company is focused on partnering with banks and credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. It derives revenue through Sales of systems, subscription fees, Sale of software upgrades and extended maintenance programs.

Intellicheck Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intellicheck (IDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intellicheck's (IDN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intellicheck (IDN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) was reported by Craig-Hallum on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting IDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 156.80% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intellicheck (IDN)?

A

The stock price for Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) is $3.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intellicheck (IDN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intellicheck.

Q

When is Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) reporting earnings?

A

Intellicheck’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Intellicheck (IDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intellicheck.

Q

What sector and industry does Intellicheck (IDN) operate in?

A

Intellicheck is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.