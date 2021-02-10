Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 10:23am
This morning 533 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
  • Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) made the largest move up, trading up 367.69% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit $245.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares broke to $592.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%.
  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $190.70. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.06. The stock was down 0.8% for the day.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $126.17.
  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares set a new 52-week high of $158.49 on Wednesday, moving up 2.37%.
  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares were up 4.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,498.39 for a change of up 4.14%.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were up 1.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $176.14 for a change of up 1.17%.
  • Sea (NYSE:SE) shares were down 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $281.72.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $62.88 with a daily change of up 4.55%.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock set a new 52-week high of $322.89 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.02%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) stock made a new 52-week high of $286.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $436.78 with a daily change of up 6.2%.
  • Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares hit $460.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares broke to $277.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $255.99 with a daily change of up 2.07%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares set a new 52-week high of $118.33 on Wednesday, moving up 1.58%.
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 12.2%.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares were up 4.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.50.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $191.93. Shares traded up 0.42%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares hit $71.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.37%.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.95. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.97 on Wednesday, moving up 3.09%.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $319.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%.
  • Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.07. The stock traded up 5.75% on the session.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $280.24. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
  • RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares were up 2.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $441.66.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares set a new yearly high of $396.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $199.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.58%.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $390.31. Shares traded up 0.61%.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $192.89. Shares traded up 1.64%.
  • Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.95 with a daily change of up 1.94%.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.94. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock hit a yearly high price of $230.99. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
  • NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.85. Shares traded up 1.05%.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock made a new 52-week high of $95.77 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.91 on Wednesday, moving up 1.37%.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.28 on Wednesday, moving up 4.35%.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares were up 9.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $229.03.
  • Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares set a new 52-week high of $198.50 on Wednesday, moving up 28.23%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $163.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.71%.
  • MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares broke to $428.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.07%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) stock hit a yearly high price of $216.53. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $128.80 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.57%.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.89. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.9%.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $427.77 for a change of up 0.48%.
  • CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $157.84 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.04%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $397.83 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock hit a yearly high price of $149.93. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.
  • Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 14.38%.
  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shares were up 3.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $192.45.
  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares were up 1.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $285.02.
  • PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.07. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares were up 4.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $194.75.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares set a new yearly high of $117.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
  • Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.66. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
  • Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.16 with a daily change of up 0.81%.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.70. Shares traded up 0.17%.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $59.40. Shares traded up 8.22%.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $320.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.47. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares hit $8.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.
  • PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $146.47. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
  • Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.47. The stock was up 4.56% for the day.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $97.63 with a daily change of up 0.47%.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.89. The stock was up 3.9% for the day.
  • Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
  • GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) shares set a new yearly high of $92.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares were up 2.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $286.86.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) stock hit a yearly high price of $101.95. The stock was up 8.66% for the day.
  • Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.99%.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.81 with a daily change of up 0.8%.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares were up 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.51.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.14%.
  • Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $57.63. Shares traded up 4.42%.
  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares set a new yearly high of $11.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.26% on the session.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $217.44 on Wednesday, moving up 2.36%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares were up 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $159.37.
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares were up 1.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.26.
  • Bunge (NYSE:BG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $77.43. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.25. Shares traded up 2.18%.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares hit a yearly high of $23.23. The stock traded up 11.38% on the session.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares hit a yearly high of $298.37. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session.
  • II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.52 on Wednesday, moving up 4.3%.
  • Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.56 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares hit a yearly high of $127.61. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
  • Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares hit a yearly high of $80.38. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.12%.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares hit a yearly high of $92.60. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session.
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.19 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 40.76%.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares set a new 52-week high of $144.10 on Wednesday, moving up 1.05%.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares broke to $29.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares were down 2.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.10.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares set a new yearly high of $49.19 this morning. The stock was up 23.01% on the session.
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.66.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.62 on Wednesday morning, moving up 11.23%.
  • Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.29 on Wednesday morning, moving up 14.63%.
  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) shares set a new 52-week high of $171.05 on Wednesday, moving up 4.35%.
  • Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $157.98. The stock traded up 2.73% on the session.
  • Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.70. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,040.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.
  • Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $147.17 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.78%.
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares were up 2.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.73.
  • Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.25.
  • R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.90. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.
  • TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $81.14. Shares traded up 2.48%.
  • ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.72 on Wednesday, moving up 1.42%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.88 on Wednesday, moving up 0.52%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares were up 0.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.38.
  • Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) shares hit a yearly high of $127.75. The stock traded up 4.55% on the session.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $78.62 with a daily change of up 1.55%.
  • Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.74.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares hit a yearly high of $58.78. The stock traded up 3.96% on the session.
  • First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $711.77.
  • AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.16%.
  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares were up 0.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.50 for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares were down 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.06.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.94%.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $156.47 with a daily change of up 2.89%.
  • NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) shares hit $58.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%.
  • MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $171.87.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares were up 2.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $146.29 for a change of up 2.75%.
  • Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares hit a yearly high of $148.00. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.
  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $86.87 on Wednesday, moving up 3.39%.
  • Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.14 with a daily change of up 4.78%.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.93. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
  • WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.97 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares were up 0.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.42.
  • Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.16 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.08%.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $205.70 on Wednesday, moving down 3.29%.
  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.73 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.37%.
  • Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were up 0.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.18 for a change of up 0.81%.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares hit $69.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.43%.
  • Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $143.11. Shares traded up 2.5%.
  • 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.81%.
  • BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares were up 3.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $163.68.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares were up 1.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $127.42.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares set a new yearly high of $109.48 this morning. The stock was up 10.76% on the session.
  • SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) shares set a new yearly high of $61.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $154.55 on Wednesday, moving up 1.46%.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.54. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.
  • Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.03.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $64.45 with a daily change of up 0.33%.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.64 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.63%.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
  • Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares set a new 52-week high of $206.36 on Wednesday, moving up 1.29%.
  • Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares set a new yearly high of $18.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares were up 1.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.51 for a change of up 1.18%.
  • Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $293.37 with a daily change of up 1.69%.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $218.13 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.73%.
  • Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) shares set a new 52-week high of $188.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.99%.
  • Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.
  • ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.61. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
  • Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) shares hit $141.93 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.95%.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares set a new yearly high of $37.76 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.
  • Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $114.96 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.13. The stock traded up 3.16% on the session.
  • ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $41.87. Shares traded up 0.19%.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) stock hit a yearly high price of $109.10. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.
  • Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares were up 6.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.29.
  • Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.46 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
  • Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $116.41. Shares traded up 3.97%.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares hit $28.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%.
  • MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares broke to $66.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.21%.
  • UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $236.51 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.03%.
  • Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares were up 1.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.43 for a change of up 1.39%.
  • Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.86 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.57%.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.85 with a daily change of up 7.63%.
  • Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.54.
  • Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares set a new 52-week high of $158.99 on Wednesday, moving up 3.11%.
  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.16 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.79% for the day.
  • AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
  • Globalstar, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:GSAT) shares set a new yearly high of $2.98 this morning. The stock was up 25.87% on the session.
  • CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.99.
  • EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.95 on Wednesday, moving up 1.23%.
  • Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.92 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.81%.
  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $77.48. Shares traded up 1.37%.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.19%.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.82%.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
  • Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.96. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares broke to $32.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.
  • LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) shares were up 0.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.96.
  • Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) shares were up 0.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $71.33.
  • Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares hit a yearly high of $19.79. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.14% for the day.
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.74. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.28. Shares traded up 0.32%.
  • Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.95 on Wednesday, moving up 3.01%.
  • Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares hit a yearly high of $81.22. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.08 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.23%.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.52 on Wednesday, moving up 0.19%.
  • Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.50.
  • Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) shares set a new 52-week high of $219.73 on Wednesday, moving up 0.82%.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares broke to $2.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 40.73%.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $126.00. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.42 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.42%.
  • Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares were up 1.36% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.27.
  • Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.64 on Wednesday, moving down 0.23%.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.83%.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.56%.
  • GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.65. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
  • Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.01%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.42. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) shares were up 3.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.50.
  • Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares were up 1.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.29 for a change of up 1.65%.
  • Medifast (NYSE:MED) shares were up 4.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $273.78.
  • Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) shares were up 2.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.07.
  • NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.59 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.6%.
  • Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) shares hit a yearly high of $52.58. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session.
  • Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.
  • Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares were up 2.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.33.
  • Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.80. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.
  • Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares set a new yearly high of $13.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.
  • Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) shares broke to $43.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.
  • Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.2%.
  • Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares broke to $70.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.06.
  • Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $598.74 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
  • California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.30 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $53.58 with a daily change of down 0.06%.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.68 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.68 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares were up 2.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $99.30.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares hit $28.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.54%.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.74 with a daily change of up 3.34%.
  • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) shares hit a yearly high of $39.95. The stock traded down 4.4% on the session.
  • Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.00. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
  • Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $82.50.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.15 with a daily change of up 5.23%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares hit $75.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.05%.
  • TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.25 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.
  • Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.95 on Wednesday, moving up 4.9%.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.79 with a daily change of up 1.8%.
  • Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) shares hit a yearly high of $50.38. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares set a new yearly high of $66.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.
  • Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
  • Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.23 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
  • NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.74. The stock traded up 15.73% on the session.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares were up 2.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.08 for a change of up 2.33%.
  • First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) shares set a new yearly high of $43.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
  • Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.80. The stock traded up 11.3% on the session.
  • Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.41%.
  • O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) shares hit $14.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.69%.
  • Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $57.95 with a daily change of up 1.64%.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.27 with a daily change of up 0.62%.
  • Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) shares were up 15.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.50 for a change of up 15.92%.
  • Star Peak Energy (NYSE:STPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares broke to $18.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.
  • Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares were up 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $255.32.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares set a new yearly high of $47.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.97 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.83%.
  • Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares set a new yearly high of $34.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.27 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.28%.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.95. Shares traded up 1.6%.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares set a new yearly high of $84.15 this morning. The stock was up 2.7% on the session.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.25 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
  • US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $141.73 on Wednesday, moving up 1.62%.
  • 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares hit $22.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 19.29%.
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) shares hit $36.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares were up 1.83% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.48 for a change of up 1.83%.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.24 on Wednesday, moving up 16.15%.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.97. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.
  • Unisys (NYSE:UIS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.58. Shares traded up 0.84%.
  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.11%.
  • Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares were down 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.22.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.86%.
  • Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.76.
  • Model N (NYSE:MODN) shares broke to $48.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.05%.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.32 on Wednesday, moving up 12.17%.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.34. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.64 on Wednesday, moving up 0.61%.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $65.69. Shares traded up 1.27%.
  • Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) shares hit $21.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.72%.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.03 for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
  • Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.52%.
  • New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 13.73%.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BST) shares hit $60.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $31.96. Shares traded up 0.08%.
  • FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares were up 10.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.00 for a change of up 10.66%.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.73 on Wednesday, moving up 1.69%.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares hit a yearly high of $6.31. The stock traded up 33.18% on the session.
  • E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.70. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
  • Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.42%.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.93 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
  • HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares were up 12.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.04 for a change of up 12.11%.
  • Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.12 with a daily change of up 0.96%.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.95. The stock was up 5.47% for the day.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.15%.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $55.61. Shares traded up 1.59%.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.69. Shares traded up 13.75%.
  • Loral Space (NASDAQ:LORL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.47. The stock traded up 5.39% on the session.
  • G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.94 on Wednesday, moving up 1.55%.
  • Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.75 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 1.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.95.
  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.37.
  • Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares set a new yearly high of $25.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
  • Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) shares broke to $30.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.
  • Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.76 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.
  • CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF) shares were up 30.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.00 for a change of up 30.64%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.25 with a daily change of up 0.57%.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.52. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) shares hit a yearly high of $52.85. The stock traded up 3.02% on the session.
  • GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) shares were up 3.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.18.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $52.43 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.90. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares were down 0.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.50.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.44 for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares hit $24.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.14%.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.68. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares hit $14.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.52. Shares traded up 1.81%.
  • First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.0%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.
  • Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.79 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.07%.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares were up 0.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.18 for a change of up 0.43%.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.91 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.25%.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit $24.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.36%.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UAVS) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.56%.
  • HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.43%.
  • TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:TRXC) shares were up 13.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.59.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares hit $13.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Vy Global (NYSE:VYGG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.65 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) shares hit $26.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.73%.
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares broke to $132.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.27%.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares set a new yearly high of $10.59 this morning. The stock was up 19.83% on the session.
  • WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.84 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 6.59% for the day.
  • Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.07. Shares traded up 5.15%.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares were up 4.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.44 for a change of up 4.71%.
  • AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) shares were up 0.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.58 for a change of up 0.73%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares set a new yearly high of $18.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
  • Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.30. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) shares set a new yearly high of $5.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
  • US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $139.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.27%.
  • Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.69. Shares traded up 3.84%.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.22. Shares traded up 1.53%.
  • Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.62 for a change of up 0.6%.
  • Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.64.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.14 on Wednesday, moving up 0.66%.
  • ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.39 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares set a new yearly high of $9.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares hit $36.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.97%.
  • Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.47%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares set a new yearly high of $13.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.22 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.3%.
  • FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.75 with a daily change of up 3.06%.
  • Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares were up 7.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.00.
  • Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares hit a yearly high of $8.63. The stock traded up 4.18% on the session.
  • Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares were up 0.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.22 for a change of up 0.72%.
  • Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.66%.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares broke to $9.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.
  • Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares were up 44.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.00 for a change of up 44.35%.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.72 on Wednesday, moving up 1.58%.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) shares were down 0.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.20.
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.98. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session.
  • Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:DNN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.04. Shares traded up 7.9%.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.38 on Wednesday, moving up 0.57%.
  • New Providence (NASDAQ:NPA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.30 with a daily change of up 3.29%.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
  • CAI International (NYSE:CAI) shares broke to $37.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.34%.
  • Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.93 with a daily change of up 10.27%.
  • Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.80 for a change of up 0.1%.
  • Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares broke to $29.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.76%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.22. Shares traded up 0.4%.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.16%.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.94. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
  • ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares hit a yearly high of $53.97. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.29 with a daily change of up 0.88%.
  • Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.37. Shares traded down 1.93%.
  • Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC) shares were up 7.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.77.
  • American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.38 for a change of up 1.02%.
  • Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.27. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.80 on Wednesday, moving up 1.51%.
  • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.61 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.52%.
  • Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.01 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.87%.
  • Equity Distribution (NYSE:EQD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.06. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
  • EVI Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:EVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.72. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.99 on Wednesday, moving down 1.22%.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.70. The stock traded up 11.56% on the session.
  • NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.55 on Wednesday, moving up 6.08%.
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.27.
  • Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE:HQL) shares hit $22.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (DE) (AMEX:VKI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.
  • Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.06. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.26. The stock traded down 0.01% on the session.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.15. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.23. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
  • Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) shares were up 3.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.60 for a change of up 3.47%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares were up 15.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.17.
  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.18 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
  • OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:OCX) shares broke to $6.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.52%.
  • Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.16%.
  • Unifi (NYSE:UFI) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.31 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.92% for the day.
  • SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares hit a yearly high of $21.36. The stock traded down 0.62% on the session.
  • ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares hit $28.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.41%.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.27 on Wednesday, moving up 3.75%.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:UEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.33 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.99%.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.49.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.40. The stock was up 2.66% for the day.
  • Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.54 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%.
  • Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:AEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.95. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LCTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.07. The stock was up 3.61% for the day.
  • Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.26%.
  • Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.40 with a daily change of up 0.9%.
  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 28.54% for the day.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares hit a yearly high of $18.15. The stock traded up 3.81% on the session.
  • icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.67 on Wednesday, moving up 3.59%.
  • Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TGB) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Wednesday, moving up 2.7%.
  • Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.51. Shares traded up 1.28%.
  • Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.23 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.06%.
  • Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.79. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.15%.
  • Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.
  • Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) shares were down 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.56.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $34.25. Shares traded up 1.4%.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares hit $3.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.82%.
  • Cellular Biomedicine Gr (NASDAQ:CBMG) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.75 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:GTE) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.06. The stock was up 25.73% for the day.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares were down 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.00 for a change of down 0.11%.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.98. Shares traded down 1.8%.
  • Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares broke to $9.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.42%.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares hit $10.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.51%.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.73. The stock was up 10.31% for the day.
  • Radiant Logistics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:RLGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%.
  • cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:YCBD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.92%.
  • Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.91 with a daily change of up 0.35%.
  • comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.50. The stock traded up 3.48% on the session.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.40. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares were up 15.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.74 for a change of up 15.59%.
  • Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares hit $10.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.48%.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:PTN) shares were up 11.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.30 for a change of up 11.29%.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.80 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.74%.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.03 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.24 on Wednesday, moving up 0.36%.
  • Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) shares were up 2.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.34 for a change of up 2.37%.
  • Health Sciences (NASDAQ:HSAQ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.19. Shares traded up 0.08%.
  • Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares broke to $3.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.55%.
  • Union Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:LATN) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%.
  • eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:EMAN) shares hit $3.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.62%.
  • Milestone Scientific, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MLSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.92 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.13%.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares were up 6.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.48.
  • Greenrose Acquisition (NASDAQ:GNRS) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.33 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.35%.
  • Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.97 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 18.93%.
  • RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares broke to $11.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.45%.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares hit a yearly high of $9.10. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (DE) Common Stock (AMEX:PLX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.00 with a daily change of up 5.49%.
  • Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.53. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.10. The stock was down 3.27% for the day.
  • Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.15.
  • Spark Networks, Inc. American Depositary Shares (each representing one-tenth of an Ordinary Share) (AMEX:LOV) shares broke to $8.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.48%.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.44. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) shares were up 14.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.14.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares were up 3.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.24 for a change of up 3.32%.
  • Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.00 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
  • Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) shares set a new yearly high of $7.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • Merida Merger (NASDAQ:MCMJ) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.19%.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares were up 1.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.11.
  • Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX:ZDGE) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.80 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 5.33%.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares were up 6.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.15 for a change of up 6.25%.
  • Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.62.
  • Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ:CGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.12. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares were up 4.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.64.
  • RMR Mortgage (NASDAQ:RMRM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.64. The stock traded up 4.05% on the session.
  • Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) shares hit $24.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Turmeric Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMPM) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
  • InspireMD Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:NSPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.37. The stock was up 14.1% for the day.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.07. Shares traded up 8.09%.
  • Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.19 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.19%.
  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares hit a yearly high of $8.72. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.83. The stock traded up 7.74% on the session.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.35. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.34 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.14%.
  • Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.34 on Wednesday, moving up 367.69%.
  • Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares were up 7.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.68.
  • Natural Alternatives Int (NASDAQ:NAII) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.19. The stock was up 6.75% for the day.
  • United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:UAMY) shares hit $1.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 46.8%.
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.86. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
  • Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%.
  • Odyssey Marine (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.60. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.26% for the day.
  • Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.77. Shares traded up 4.67%.
  • Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.50 with a daily change of up 157.19%.
  • Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.75 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.
  • OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.40. Shares traded up 88.99%.
  • SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.44 on Wednesday, moving up 7.24%.
  • Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 18.09%.
  • The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.21 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.55% for the day.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares broke to $3.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.02%.
  • First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE:FEO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.54. Shares traded down 0.96%.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.36%.
  • Air Industries Group Common Stock (AMEX:AIRI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.18. Shares traded up 11.98%.
  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares were up 2.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.67.
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.98 with a daily change of up 5.3%.
  • ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.85%.
  • Solitario Zinc Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:XPL) shares broke to $1.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.91%.
  • Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares hit $10.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.27%.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.54%.
  • Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.87 with a daily change of up 1.73%.
  • Birks Group Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BGI) shares broke to $2.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 4.96%.
  • BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.9%.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares were up 1.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.11.
  • Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.76%.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.38. Shares traded up 15.81%.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares hit $2.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 33.26%.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SDPI) shares hit a yearly high of $1.19. The stock traded up 6.54% on the session.
  • CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.59 with a daily change of down 0.15%.
  • Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares hit a yearly high of $6.10. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
  • Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.14%.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.09% for the day.
  • Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) shares broke to $4.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.41%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

 

