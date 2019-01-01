American Vanguard Corp is a United States-based diversified specialty and agricultural products company. It manufactures and formulates chemicals for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. These chemicals include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants, which are marketed in liquid, powder, and granular forms. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the sale of insecticides and herbicides.