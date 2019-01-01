QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
American Vanguard Corp is a United States-based diversified specialty and agricultural products company. It manufactures and formulates chemicals for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. These chemicals include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants, which are marketed in liquid, powder, and granular forms. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the sale of insecticides and herbicides.

American Vanguard Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Vanguard (AVD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Vanguard's (AVD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Vanguard (AVD) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD) was reported by Loop Capital on November 20, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting AVD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.49% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Vanguard (AVD)?

A

The stock price for American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD) is $14.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Vanguard (AVD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) reporting earnings?

A

American Vanguard's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is American Vanguard (AVD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Vanguard.

Q

What sector and industry does American Vanguard (AVD) operate in?

A

American Vanguard is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.