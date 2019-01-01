|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.590
|0.670
|0.0800
|REV
|166.420M
|169.763M
|3.343M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Columbia Banking System’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB), International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB).
The latest price target for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) was reported by Raymond James on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting COLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.54% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) is $36.185 last updated Today at 3:48:01 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.
Columbia Banking System’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Columbia Banking System.
Columbia Banking System is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.