Columbia Banking System Inc is a registered bank holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. The company provides a full range of banking services to small and midsize businesses, professionals, and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The bank has historically grown through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. The bank's strategy emphasizes its regional positioning and customer service. Its loan portfolio is diversified but primarily concentrated in commercial real estate and commercial business loans. A majority of the bank's net revenue is net interest income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5900.670 0.0800
REV166.420M169.763M3.343M

Analyst Ratings

Columbia Banking System Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Columbia Banking System (COLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Columbia Banking System's (COLB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Columbia Banking System (COLB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) was reported by Raymond James on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting COLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.54% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Columbia Banking System (COLB)?

A

The stock price for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) is $36.185 last updated Today at 3:48:01 PM.

Q

Does Columbia Banking System (COLB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) reporting earnings?

A

Columbia Banking System’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Columbia Banking System (COLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Columbia Banking System.

Q

What sector and industry does Columbia Banking System (COLB) operate in?

A

Columbia Banking System is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.