QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
27.71 - 29.01
Vol / Avg.
330.4K/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.85 - 64.7
Mkt Cap
6.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
28.17
P/E
18.84
EPS
0.79
Shares
234.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 3:47PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 11:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 12:40PM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 5:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 2:14PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 5:42AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 1:41PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 6:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:04AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Weibo is the largest social media platform in China. As of 2020, Weibo had 521 million monthly active users and 225 million daily active users, many of whom are drawn there by the millions of key opinion leaders in entertainment, sports, and business circles. Sina is the major shareholder, holding 44.7% of shares and with 70.8% voting power; Alibaba holds 29.8% of shares and 15.7% voting power.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Weibo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Weibo (WB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Weibo's (WB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Weibo (WB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) was reported by HSBC on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting WB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.35% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Weibo (WB)?

A

The stock price for Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) is $28.92 last updated Today at 4:19:20 PM.

Q

Does Weibo (WB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Weibo.

Q

When is Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) reporting earnings?

A

Weibo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Weibo (WB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weibo.

Q

What sector and industry does Weibo (WB) operate in?

A

Weibo is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.