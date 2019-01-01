SINTX Technologies Inc is a commercial biomaterial company engaged in using its silicon nitride technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. The company derives product revenue primarily from the manufacture and sale of spinal fusion products used in the treatment of spine disorders. It produces silicon nitride for use in commercial products and product candidates in the forms of Solid Silicon Nitride, Porous Silicon Nitride, and Silicon Nitride Powder, among others. It is also engaged in developing wear-and corrosion-resistant implant components for hip and knee arthroplasty.