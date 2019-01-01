QQQ
Range
0.4 - 0.47
Vol / Avg.
299.8K/361.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 2.95
Mkt Cap
11.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.45
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
24.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
SINTX Technologies Inc is a commercial biomaterial company engaged in using its silicon nitride technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. The company derives product revenue primarily from the manufacture and sale of spinal fusion products used in the treatment of spine disorders. It produces silicon nitride for use in commercial products and product candidates in the forms of Solid Silicon Nitride, Porous Silicon Nitride, and Silicon Nitride Powder, among others. It is also engaged in developing wear-and corrosion-resistant implant components for hip and knee arthroplasty.

SINTX Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SINTX Technologies (SINT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SINTX Technologies's (SINT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SINTX Technologies (SINT) stock?

A

The latest price target for SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) was reported by Maxim Group on August 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting SINT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 857.65% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SINTX Technologies (SINT)?

A

The stock price for SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) is $0.4699 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SINTX Technologies (SINT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SINTX Technologies.

Q

When is SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) reporting earnings?

A

SINTX Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is SINTX Technologies (SINT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SINTX Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does SINTX Technologies (SINT) operate in?

A

SINTX Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.