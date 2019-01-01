QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
BIO-key International Inc a fingerprint biometric technology company. It develops and markets advanced fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, as well as related identity management and credentialing hardware and software solutions. The company is organized into one principal operating segment - Biometric Products. Its product portfolio comprises SideSwipe, SidePass, EcoID, WEB-key, and others. The company generates its revenue in the form of Services, License fees, and others.

BIO-key Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BIO-key Intl (BKYI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ: BKYI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BIO-key Intl's (BKYI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BIO-key Intl (BKYI) stock?

A

The latest price target for BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ: BKYI) was reported by Maxim Group on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting BKYI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 194.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BIO-key Intl (BKYI)?

A

The stock price for BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ: BKYI) is $2.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BIO-key Intl (BKYI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BIO-key Intl.

Q

When is BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) reporting earnings?

A

BIO-key Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is BIO-key Intl (BKYI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BIO-key Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does BIO-key Intl (BKYI) operate in?

A

BIO-key Intl is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.