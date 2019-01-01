BIO-key International Inc a fingerprint biometric technology company. It develops and markets advanced fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, as well as related identity management and credentialing hardware and software solutions. The company is organized into one principal operating segment - Biometric Products. Its product portfolio comprises SideSwipe, SidePass, EcoID, WEB-key, and others. The company generates its revenue in the form of Services, License fees, and others.