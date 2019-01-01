Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc is a deep-ocean exploration company. It is engaged in the discovery, validation, and development of subsea minerals deposits in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Odyssey's growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world. The company's mission is to drive superior economic returns by providing critical mineral resources in a manner that has a net positive impact on the global environment. The company also provides marine services for private clients and governments.