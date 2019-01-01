QQQ
Range
5.65 - 5.89
Vol / Avg.
8.5K/19.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.93 - 7.94
Mkt Cap
81.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.76
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
14.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc is a deep-ocean exploration company. It is engaged in the discovery, validation, and development of subsea minerals deposits in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Odyssey's growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world. The company's mission is to drive superior economic returns by providing critical mineral resources in a manner that has a net positive impact on the global environment. The company also provides marine services for private clients and governments.

Odyssey Marine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Odyssey Marine (OMEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Odyssey Marine (NASDAQ: OMEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Odyssey Marine's (OMEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Odyssey Marine (OMEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Odyssey Marine (NASDAQ: OMEX) was reported by Lake Street on February 1, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting OMEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.90% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Odyssey Marine (OMEX)?

A

The stock price for Odyssey Marine (NASDAQ: OMEX) is $5.72 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Odyssey Marine (OMEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Odyssey Marine.

Q

When is Odyssey Marine (NASDAQ:OMEX) reporting earnings?

A

Odyssey Marine’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Odyssey Marine (OMEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Odyssey Marine.

Q

What sector and industry does Odyssey Marine (OMEX) operate in?

A

Odyssey Marine is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.