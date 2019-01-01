SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc is a US-based company that acts as a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. It mainly designs, develops, and markets identity governance software that helps organizations govern user access to critical systems and data. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which provide organizations with the intelligence required to empower users and govern their access to applications and data across hybrid IT (Information Technology) environments, whether comprised of on-premises, cloud or mobile applications. The company markets its products and services throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Most of the company's revenue comes from the United States.