Range
36.64 - 40.48
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/962.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.98 - 63.36
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
36.64
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
93.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc is a US-based company that acts as a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. It mainly designs, develops, and markets identity governance software that helps organizations govern user access to critical systems and data. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which provide organizations with the intelligence required to empower users and govern their access to applications and data across hybrid IT (Information Technology) environments, whether comprised of on-premises, cloud or mobile applications. The company markets its products and services throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Most of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV113.740M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SailPoint Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SailPoint Technologies's (SAIL) competitors?

A

Other companies in SailPoint Technologies’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).

Q

What is the target price for SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) stock?

A

The latest price target for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) was reported by RBC Capital on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting SAIL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.57% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)?

A

The stock price for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) is $40.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SailPoint Technologies.

Q

When is SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) reporting earnings?

A

SailPoint Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SailPoint Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) operate in?

A

SailPoint Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.