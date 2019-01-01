QQQ
Range
275 - 309.46
Vol / Avg.
-/914.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
217.69 - 377.6
Mkt Cap
47.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
279.53
P/E
53.34
EPS
2.05
Shares
153.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Synopsys was founded in December 1986 (called Optimal Solutions until 1987) and is a market leader in electronic design automation software. EDA is used to automate the design and verification of integrated circuits or larger chip systems. The firm provides an end-to-end workflow of EDA products. In addition, the firm offers a broad set of design intellectual property and leading software integrity tools that help customers develop secure, quality code. Historically, the firm's tools have been relied upon by semiconductor firms, but there has been a shift toward other nontraditional "systems" users (nonsemiconductor firms interested in chip design) given the development of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and cloud computing.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3702.400 0.0300
REV1.270B1.270B0
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7801.820 0.0400
REV1.150B1.152B2.000M

Synopsys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synopsys (SNPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synopsys's (SNPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Synopsys (SNPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) was reported by Keybanc on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 445.00 expecting SNPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.57% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Synopsys (SNPS)?

A

The stock price for Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) is $307.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synopsys (SNPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synopsys.

Q

When is Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) reporting earnings?

A

Synopsys’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Synopsys (SNPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synopsys.

Q

What sector and industry does Synopsys (SNPS) operate in?

A

Synopsys is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.