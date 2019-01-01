Uranium Energy Corp is engaged in the uranium mining and related activities, including exploration, pre-extraction, extraction and processing, on uranium projects located in the United States and Paraguay. In South Texas, the company's hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by the fully licensed Hobson processing facility which is central to the Palangana, Burke Hollow and Goliad ISR projects. In Wyoming, it controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the company controls a pipeline of uranium projects in Arizona, New Mexico and Paraguay, a uranium/vanadium project in Colorado and the highest-grade and largest undeveloped Ferro-Titanium deposits in the world, located in Paraguay.