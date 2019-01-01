QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
53.6K/9.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.88 - 5.79
Mkt Cap
935.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
277.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 23 hours ago
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 10:23AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 11:48AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Apr 16, 2021, 2:33PM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Apr 9, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 6:40AM
load more
Uranium Energy Corp is engaged in the uranium mining and related activities, including exploration, pre-extraction, extraction and processing, on uranium projects located in the United States and Paraguay. In South Texas, the company's hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by the fully licensed Hobson processing facility which is central to the Palangana, Burke Hollow and Goliad ISR projects. In Wyoming, it controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the company controls a pipeline of uranium projects in Arizona, New Mexico and Paraguay, a uranium/vanadium project in Colorado and the highest-grade and largest undeveloped Ferro-Titanium deposits in the world, located in Paraguay.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010
REV0

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Uranium Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uranium Energy (UEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Uranium Energy's (UEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uranium Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Uranium Energy (UEC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting UEC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.72% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Uranium Energy (UEC)?

A

The stock price for Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC) is $3.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uranium Energy (UEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uranium Energy.

Q

When is Uranium Energy (AMEX:UEC) reporting earnings?

A

Uranium Energy’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Uranium Energy (UEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uranium Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Uranium Energy (UEC) operate in?

A

Uranium Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.