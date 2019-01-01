QQQ
Range
0.16 - 0.2
Vol / Avg.
4.7M/998.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 3.13
Mkt Cap
4.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.19
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
24.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Personal Products
Guardion Health Sciences Inc is a specialty health sciences company formed to develop, formulate and distribute condition-specific medical foods with an initial medical food product. The company's Medical Foods include Lumega-Z and GlaucoCetin; Medical Devices include MapcatSF, VectorVision, CSV-1000 and CSV-2000; Nutraceuticals include ImmuneSF.

Guardion Health Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guardion Health Sciences's (GHSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guardion Health Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI)?

A

The stock price for Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) is $0.179 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guardion Health Sciences.

Q

When is Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) reporting earnings?

A

Guardion Health Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guardion Health Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) operate in?

A

Guardion Health Sciences is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.