Range
68.27 - 70.96
Vol / Avg.
153.5K/188K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
56.78 - 91.39
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
70.05
P/E
71.04
EPS
0.3
Shares
84.7M
Outstanding
The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions). Customers typically contract for a monthly minimum over a multiyear period. The GLN platform allows for Descartes to upsell additional software modules as well, typically provided via a software-as-a-service model.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2700.300 0.0300
REV108.460M108.911M451.000K

Descartes Systems Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Descartes Systems Gr (DSGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Descartes Systems Gr's (DSGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Descartes Systems Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Descartes Systems Gr (DSGX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) was reported by RBC Capital on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting DSGX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.48% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Descartes Systems Gr (DSGX)?

A

The stock price for Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) is $68.27 last updated Today at 7:40:45 PM.

Q

Does Descartes Systems Gr (DSGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Descartes Systems Gr.

Q

When is Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) reporting earnings?

A

Descartes Systems Gr’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is Descartes Systems Gr (DSGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Descartes Systems Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Descartes Systems Gr (DSGX) operate in?

A

Descartes Systems Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.