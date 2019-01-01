The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions). Customers typically contract for a monthly minimum over a multiyear period. The GLN platform allows for Descartes to upsell additional software modules as well, typically provided via a software-as-a-service model.