|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.270
|0.300
|0.0300
|REV
|108.460M
|108.911M
|451.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Descartes Systems Gr.
The latest price target for Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) was reported by RBC Capital on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting DSGX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.48% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) is $68.27 last updated Today at 7:40:45 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Descartes Systems Gr.
Descartes Systems Gr’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Descartes Systems Gr.
Descartes Systems Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.