Birks Group Inc is a part of the leisure industry. The company designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, and gifts. Its operating segment includes Retail and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from Retail segment. Its Retail segment consists of retail operations whereby it operates approximately 27 stores in Canada under the Maison Birks brand, one store under the Brinkhaus brand, one store under the Graff brand, and one store under the Patek Phillippe brand. Other segment consists primarily of wholesale business, e-commerce business, and gold exchange business.

Birks Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Birks Group (BGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Birks Group (AMEX: BGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Birks Group's (BGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Birks Group.

Q

What is the target price for Birks Group (BGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Birks Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Birks Group (BGI)?

A

The stock price for Birks Group (AMEX: BGI) is $4.575 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Birks Group (BGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Birks Group.

Q

When is Birks Group (AMEX:BGI) reporting earnings?

A

Birks Group’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Birks Group (BGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Birks Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Birks Group (BGI) operate in?

A

Birks Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.