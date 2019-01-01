Birks Group Inc is a part of the leisure industry. The company designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, and gifts. Its operating segment includes Retail and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from Retail segment. Its Retail segment consists of retail operations whereby it operates approximately 27 stores in Canada under the Maison Birks brand, one store under the Brinkhaus brand, one store under the Graff brand, and one store under the Patek Phillippe brand. Other segment consists primarily of wholesale business, e-commerce business, and gold exchange business.