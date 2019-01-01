|FY 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Birks Group (AMEX: BGI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Birks Group.
There is no analysis for Birks Group
The stock price for Birks Group (AMEX: BGI) is $4.575 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Birks Group.
Birks Group’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Birks Group.
Birks Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.