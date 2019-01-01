QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Pulmatrix Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products intended to prevent and treat respiratory diseases and infections with significant unmet medical needs. Pulmatrix designs and develops inhaled therapeutic products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE (inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted), which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. The iSPERSE powders are engineered to be small, dense particles with dispersibility and delivery to airways.

Pulmatrix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pulmatrix (PULM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ: PULM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pulmatrix's (PULM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pulmatrix (PULM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pulmatrix (NASDAQ: PULM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting PULM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1237.97% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pulmatrix (PULM)?

A

The stock price for Pulmatrix (NASDAQ: PULM) is $0.3737 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pulmatrix (PULM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pulmatrix.

Q

When is Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) reporting earnings?

A

Pulmatrix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Pulmatrix (PULM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pulmatrix.

Q

What sector and industry does Pulmatrix (PULM) operate in?

A

Pulmatrix is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.