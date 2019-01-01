Pulmatrix Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products intended to prevent and treat respiratory diseases and infections with significant unmet medical needs. Pulmatrix designs and develops inhaled therapeutic products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE (inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted), which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. The iSPERSE powders are engineered to be small, dense particles with dispersibility and delivery to airways.