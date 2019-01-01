ClearPoint Neuro Inc is a medical device company based in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. The company's ClearPoint system, which is in commercial use in the United States, is used to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and ClearTrace is used to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the heart. The company's products and product candidates include ClearPoint neuro system, MRI-guided drug delivery, and Thermal therapy system.